EU To Deliver 651,000 Pfizer Vaccine Doses To Western Balkans Starting May - Von Der Leyen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 04:09 PM

EU to Deliver 651,000 Pfizer Vaccine Doses to Western Balkans Starting May - Von Der Leyen

The European Commission, with the help of Austria, will give an impetus to the inoculation campaigns in the Western Balkan nations by delivering 651,000 doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer coronavirus vaccine starting May, President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The European Commission, with the help of Austria, will give an impetus to the inoculation campaigns in the Western Balkan nations by delivering 651,000 doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer coronavirus vaccine starting May, President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"We stand by our neighbours and partners in the Western Balkans in fighting the pandemic. With the support of Austria, we will deliver 651.000 doses of vaccines, funded by the EU, to the Western Balkans, as of May and until the end of August.

We are in this together," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

The EU body said in a press release that Austria would facilitate the sharing of the coronavirus vaccine doses through legal arrangements with the drugmaker and its Western Balkan partners. The project will be funded from the package worth 70 million Euros ($84.4 million) that the commission adopted last December to help cover the cost of vaccines, secured by the bloc for the Western Balkan nations.

