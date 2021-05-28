Italy to Extend Use of Pfizer Vaccine to Teens in Coming Days - Official

The Italian drug regulator Aifa is likely to approve the use of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus in teens aged 12 through 15 in the coming days, the chair of the board said on Friday

The US food and Drug Administration expanded the vaccine's emergency use authorization to include teens 12 through 15 years of age on May 10.

The European Medicines Agency is expected to authorize it for use in the same age group on Friday.

"There's a vaccine and 8.5 million adolescents aged 12 through 15. Aifa will give its authorization within a day or two after EMA, as it did before. This can happen tomorrow or on Monday, at the latest," Aifa head Giorgio Palu told Italian Sky TG24.

Palu, a renowned virologist, said the Pfizer vaccine produced a strong immune response in teenagers during US trials, showing an efficacy rate of more than 90% after the first dose and 100% after the second dose.