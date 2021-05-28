UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy To Extend Use Of Pfizer Vaccine To Teens In Coming Days - Official

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 04:52 PM

Italy to Extend Use of Pfizer Vaccine to Teens in Coming Days - Official

The Italian drug regulator Aifa is likely to approve the use of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus in teens aged 12 through 15 in the coming days, the chair of the board said on Friday

ITALY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The Italian drug regulator Aifa is likely to approve the use of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus in teens aged 12 through 15 in the coming days, the chair of the board said on Friday.

The US food and Drug Administration expanded the vaccine's emergency use authorization to include teens 12 through 15 years of age on May 10.

The European Medicines Agency is expected to authorize it for use in the same age group on Friday.

"There's a vaccine and 8.5 million adolescents aged 12 through 15. Aifa will give its authorization within a day or two after EMA, as it did before. This can happen tomorrow or on Monday, at the latest," Aifa head Giorgio Palu told Italian Sky TG24.

Palu, a renowned virologist, said the Pfizer vaccine produced a strong immune response in teenagers during US trials, showing an efficacy rate of more than 90% after the first dose and 100% after the second dose.

Related Topics

Palu Same May Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo holds E-Khuli Kachehri f ..

2 minutes ago

KP logs lowest corona positivity rate of over two ..

2 minutes ago

DQCB referred seven cases to drug court

2 minutes ago

TEVTA asked to arrange for student exams in corona ..

2 minutes ago

German Directors of Petersburg Dialogue to Skip Bo ..

2 minutes ago

Yaum-e-Takbeer is being observed today

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.