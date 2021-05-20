UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kenya Seeks To Vaccinate 3.4 Mln Children Against Polio

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 04:37 PM

Kenya seeks to vaccinate 3.4 mln children against polio

Kenya's Ministry of Health said Thursday it will vaccinate 3.4 million children below five years in 13 counties against polio in May and June

NAIROBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :-- Kenya's Ministry of Health said Thursday it will vaccinate 3.4 million children below five years in 13 counties against polio in May and June.

The first phase of the vaccination will start from May 22-26 while the second phase will be conducted on June 19-23.

Mutahi Kagwe, cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Health, said that the vaccination comes after surveillance teams confirmed six cases of poliovirus in February from sewerage materials in Garissa, northeastern Kenya, and Mombasa in coastal Kenya, respectively.

Surveillance personnel undertook a risk assessment and identified 13 counties as being at the highest risk and opted for emergency polio vaccination in targeted regions. Kagwe said that porous borders have witnessed high population movements, especially of immigrants further increasing the risk of spread of the disease within Kenyan borders.

According to Kagwe, emergency vaccinations of polio campaigns are being conducted in line with the global polio eradication initiative.

And polio vaccines used both for campaigns and routine immunization have undergone rigorous safety procedures and are very safe to be administered to children.

Emmanuel Okunga, head of surveillance and epidemic response at the Ministry, said that polio cases around the world have reduced significantly by more than 99 percent since 1988, from an estimated 350,000 cases then, to two wild poliovirus cases reported this year.

Okunga noted that Kenya experienced cases of poliovirus outbreak that occurred in Garissa County in 2013 where 14 people were left paralyzed while two children died following complications arising from the disease.

Collins Tabu, head of Kenya's national vaccines and immunization program, noted that the number of children that are being vaccinated against polio and other routine vaccinations has reduced to 100,000 instead of the anticipated 107,000 per month.

Related Topics

World Polio Died Garissa Mombasa Kenya February May June From Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

4 minutes ago

KP Food Safety Authority cracks down on mafia

4 minutes ago

Score of trash bins installed to prevent littering ..

4 minutes ago

KP Forest Deptt proposes new projects for budget 2 ..

4 minutes ago

Rhodes will not fall: Oxford college says statue w ..

10 minutes ago

UN rights council to hold May 27 session on Israel ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.