New York City Vaccine Mandate For Private Sector Draws Criticism

The expansion of COVID-19 vaccine mandate to the private sector in New York City made headlines and drew some criticism over possible impact on employment

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday that workers in the private sector also would come under the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The mandate would take effect on Dec. 27, applying to around 184,000 businesses, according to de Blasio.

De Blasio added that specific rules in this regard would be released on Dec.

15 and the mandate would apply to in-person employees only without an option for weekly testing.

"In The Bronx, with 15 percent unemployment, 28 percent of residents will no longer be able to work on Dec. 27, including 44 percent of Black young adults, as a result of de Blasio's vaccine mandate for the private sector," said Joe Borelli, Staten Island Councilman and the incoming Republican minority leader, on his Tweet account.

