Punjab Govt Bans Sale Of Dexamethasone At Pharmacies For Treatment Of Covid-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 02:13 PM

Chief Drug Controller has made this decision to monitor distribution of Dexamethasone across Punjab in order to maintain a record of the drug’s stock in the province.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 17th, 2020) Punjab government banned the sale of Dexamethasone which was termed as major breakthrough in Covid-19 treatment, the sources said here on Wednesday.

Chief Drug Controller directed drug inspectors to monitor distribution Dexamethasone across Punjab in order to maintain a record of the drug’s stock in the province.

The objective of the directives aimed at averting possible hoarding of the steroid drug.

Earlier today, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza said a committee of health experts would consider the use of the generic steroid drug dexamethasone to treat critical COVID-19 patients in the country.

Taking to twitter, he said: “Positive results from UK on use of Dexamethaone in critical patients welcomed by WHO as a 1st treatment to be shown to reduce mortality in patients with COVID-19 requiring Oxygen or ventilator support. Expert Committee in [Pakistan] to consider inclusion.”

He said it was an old and cheap anti-inflammatory medicine (steroid), pointing out there were multiple producers of the drug in the country.

