Russian COVID-19 Cases Top 4,000

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 03:49 PM

Russian COVID-19 cases top 4,000

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Russia has tallied 4,149 cases of COVID-19 in 78 regions as of Friday, up by 601 the previous day, official data showed.

The death toll rose to 34 after four more patients died of the disease, Russia's coronavirus response center said in a statement.

So far, 281 people have recovered, including 46 in the last 24 hours, it said.

Moscow, the worst hit part of the country, confirmed 448 new cases in the last 24 hours, totaling 2,923.

As of Thursday, 210,206 people remain under medical observation, according to official data.

To contain the spread of the coronavirus, President Vladimir Putin declared on Thursday an extension of paid leave for all citizens till April 30.

Most of Russia's 85 regions have introduced mandatory self-isolation for all residents, with some extending it to the end of the month, local media reported.

