UHS launches consortium to boost editorial collaboration

Department of Medical Journalism inaugurated; Health Minister urges transparency in scientific publishing

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2025) The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Wednesday launched its Department of Medical Journalism and inaugurated an Intercollegiate Journalism Consortium (IJC) aimed at standardising editorial practices and enhancing collaboration among journals of affiliated medical and dental colleges.

Speaking at the event as chief guest, Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical education Khawaja Salman Rafique lauded the initiative and underscored the importance of transparent, ethical scientific publishing in improving healthcare outcomes.

“Academic publishing is the backbone of evidence-based healthcare,” the minister said. “The UHS model will set new benchmarks for editorial transparency and research integrity in Pakistan,” he added.

“I remain open to learning at every stage of policymaking,” the minister said, stressing that ethical scientific communication has become indispensable in today’s world. He also acknowledged the pressures currently faced by medical professionals, noting that despite the challenges, Pakistani doctors are no less than any global teaching cadre.

Khawaja Salman further said that in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, modern reforms are being introduced to improve the healthcare system. The construction of new hospitals in Punjab reflects CM's people-friendly vision.

The launch event, held at the university’s City Campus, was attended by editors, faculty, and academic leaders from across the province. Themed “Strengthening Editorial Collaborations”, the event focused on standardisation in editorial processes, upgrading publishing standards, and creating networking opportunities for editorial boards.

In her welcome address, Prof Nadia Naseem, UHS Pro-Vice Chancellor and Editor-in-Chief of BioMedica, said that 225 editors from across Punjab had already been trained through UHS-led initiatives. She shared that 30 medical colleges in the province are currently publishing scientific journals, and that the newly established Journal Office at UHS will offer hands-on training to both students and faculty in editorial workflows.

“The consortium will serve as a new platform for research, publication, and editor development. We aim to establish UHS as a regional centre of excellence in medical journalism,” Prof Naseem said.

UHS VC, Prof Dr Ahsan Waheed Rathore, in his address, formally introduced the Department of Medical Journalism.

He said the initiative reflected UHS’s long-term commitment to academic excellence and global integration in medical publishing.

“The Department of Medical Journalism is a vital part of our mission to lead ethical and globally respected scientific publishing in Pakistan,” he said. “We invite all stakeholders to be part of this academic journey", he remarked.

Prof Rathore traced the university’s journey in medical journalism, starting with the launch of structured certificate courses in 2019, which evolved into a WHO-EMAME accredited Postgraduate Diploma by 2024. He said that a dedicated Journal Office has been set up which is equipped to train students and faculty in editorial workflows, with support from editors of JPMA, JCPSP, and other leading journals.

Also addressing the gathering, Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice Chancellor, Fatima Jinnah Medical University, said that no compromise should be made on the quality and standards of research. He lauded UHS for its efforts and termed the initiative a major step forward for academic publishing in the country.

Prof Dr Javed Akram, President, Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine (PSIM) and former provincial health minister, expressed concern over Pakistan’s limited visibility in international publishing.

“We’re on our way to becoming the third most populous country in the next two decades, yet we rely on the impact factor of only a handful of journals. We urgently need to claim space in the global publishing landscape,” he said.

He also urged that research writing be introduced as a formal subject at the undergraduate level.

Veteran journalist Mr Shaukat Ali Jawaid, Chief Editor, Pakistan Journal of Medical Sciences and advisor to UHS’s journalism programme, presented an overview of the state of medical publishing in the country. He called for institutional investment and sustained training to uplift editorial standards.

The session also included insights from Prof Akhtar Shireen and Prof Jamshed Akhtar, both members of the Journal Committee of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), who discussed key challenges and solutions in the domain of scientific publishing.

The event also featured the formal launch of the UHS Intercollegiate Journalism Consortium (IJC), which will serve as a network for editors of affiliated institutions. The consortium will promote policy alignment, journal indexation, peer learning, and collaborative research publishing.