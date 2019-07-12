Yasmin Rashid visits THQ Hospital

Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Friday made a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital where she inquired about the health of patients, besides inspecting various wards

MURREE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Friday made a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital where she inquired about the health of patients, besides inspecting various wards.

Earlier, the minister was welcomed by MS Dr Faiza Batool.

On this occasion, Dr Yasmin Rashid said THQ Hospital is equipped with all facilities for doctors and patients and the surprised visits of various hospitals are made with aim to ensure provision of better healthcare facilities to patients. She said that better medical facilities were being provided for patients at government hospitals in the province and the PTI government has made merit based record recruitment in government hospitals to overcome the shortage of doctors. The minister also appreciated the management of THQ Hospital for making better arrangements of cleanliness.