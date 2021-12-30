'Fifty Thousand Readers' Initiative Launched To Celebrate World Arabic Language Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2021) To mark this year’s World Arabic Language Day, and in light of the Golden Jubilee celebrations in the UAE, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has partnered with Storytel to launch the "Fifty Thousand Readers" initiative, to promote the digital reading culture in the Arab world.

Through this initiative, the ALC provides 50,000 lucky readers with a free three-month subscription to the Storytel platform, one of the world’s largest collections of Arabic audiobooks and e-books.

Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, said, "Enhancing and promoting Arabic language proficiency and knowledge through educational tools and partnerships with like-minded organisations is key to our mission at the Arabic Language Centre. We are delighted to mark World Arabic Language Day by partnering with Storytel to launch the 'Fifty Thousand Readers' initiative that promotes the reading of digital content in the Arab world and encourages people to delve into the abundant resources available in digital libraries and platforms."

Sebastian bond, Head of middle East and Northern Africa at Storytel, said, "Storytel is pleased to work with the Arabic Language Centre to grant audiobook subscriptions in the region.

Its mission is to make a wide range of stories available for everyone, everywhere. We are proud of our immense Arabic catalogue and believe that the consumption of books can create new knowledge and a broader perspective that contributes to making the world a more empathetic place."

Storytel is one of the world’s largest subscribed audiobook and e-book streaming services and offers more than 700,000 titles on a global scale. It operates in 25 markets around the globe and is a leading audiobook streaming service in the Middle East and Arabic speaking world.

The ALC promotes the Arabic language and advances its standing through strategies designed to develop it and encourage its use in scientific, educational, cultural, and creative sectors. It aims to facilitate intercultural communication and promote the mastery of the Arabic language domestically and internationally, in addition to supporting Arab talents in writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, audio-visual content creation, and the organisation of book fairs.