100 day countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai: Cisco’s Technology ready to bring human and digital connections to life

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2021) Sharing in Expo 2020’s ambition to host the most memorable and digitally-connected event in World Expo history, Cisco, the Official Digital Network Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, is ready to welcome visitors with its state-of-the-art digital solutions as the 100 day countdown begins.

Cisco’s digital network architecture and security management solutions deployed at the site represent the company’s largest project in the region.

"When selecting our Digital Network Partner, we knew that for an event of this magnitude, we needed a leader in technology that not only has a strong track record, but also understands our ambitions and shares our enthusiasm. Cisco has proven itself to be a true extension of our team. Thanks to Cisco and our other technology partners, we are proud to be in a position where we can confidently say that Expo 2020 Dubai is ready to welcome visitors and deliver the world’s greatest show," said Mohammed Alhashmi, Chief Technology Officer at Expo 2020 Dubai.

At the heart of Expo 2020 Dubai’s infrastructure is Cisco’s Intent-Based Network, which has consolidated operations into a single IP network. The intelligent network routinely learns, adapts and protects to ensure a secure and seamless experience for visitors, Country Pavilions and employees alike.

With Expo 2020 Dubai being the largest event of its kind in the region, network security management is a critical focal point. Cisco Umbrella (the company’s cloud-based enterprise network security solution) is providing the first line of defence against potential cyberthreats, with features including built-in DNS Layer Security and robust firewalls.

This technology has been deployed in the Network Operating Centre at Expo 2020, which Cisco helped to build and is now managing. In addition, Cisco’s Physical Security Network is supporting CCTV monitoring to provide the Organiser with unmatched visibility across the site and deliver unified threat management.

To provide visitors with immersive experiences, Expo 2020 Dubai, its Country Pavilions and sponsors are leveraging Cisco Vision – an end-to-end, high definition dynamic digital signage solution.

Moreover, Cisco’s wireless network (Wi-Fi) is delivering secure, high-speed wireless connectivity on the ground with upload and download speeds that will enable visitors to connect and share their experiences with the world, and support seamless integration with augmented and virtual reality.

The next-generation network has been thoroughly tested and certified as ready for use, with Cisco and Expo 2020 Dubai confident in the technology’s ability to facilitate a harmonious visitor and participant experience. Testing and optimisation have been delivered via application mirroring, the use of hyper conversion and Cisco’s AppDynamics monitoring tool.

Cisco has empowered Expo 2020 Dubai to streamline the management of its network through an integrated Network Operating Center – crucial for monitoring the network and managing an event of this scale. Advanced application-readiness and monitoring tools ensure that teams are well-equipped and ready to tackle potential risks, such as attempted breaches or outages in a fast yet measured manner.

In addition to powering Expo’s three Thematic Districts, Cisco’s smart network is prepared to service other high-footfall commercial and leisure spaces, including malls, hotels, parks and plazas across the Expo 2020 site.

Cisco’s IT infrastructure is also delivering network services at the Dubai Exhibition Center, co-located at the Expo site, as well as digitally-connecting 30 Country Pavilions on the ground – ensuring operational readiness.

"Since 2018, we have been working closely with the team at Expo 2020 Dubai not only to meet, but to exceed expectations, so that we can enable unforgettable digital experiences for millions of visitors during the event’s 6-month run. In alignment with Expo’s objectives, our technology aims to support the building of a knowledge-based economy, empowering the leaders of today and tomorrow with the right tools and insights to imagine and create new possibilities. We are excited to show what our technology can do, and equally, to see how it is leveraged by organisers, Country Pavilions and visitors alike," said Shukri Eid, Managing Director, Cisco Gulf Region.