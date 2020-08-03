120,038 cyber-attacks stymied in July in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2020) The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, stymied approximately 120, 038 cyber-attacks, during July, according to the authority's monthly report.

The report, which addresses the cybersecurity developments in the Federal Government of the United Arab Emirates for April 2020, noted that the National Computer Emergency Response Team, CERT, responded the cyber-attacks which varied between malware (78 percent), vulnerabilities (11 percent) and phishing attacks (11 percent).

The report reviewed the efforts made by the CERT to prevent and address cyber-attacks that were experienced by the UAE federal entities only.

The CERT was established to improve practices of information security, and protect the IT infrastructure in the UAE from risks and violations, in conformity with the TRA strategy that aims at supporting and ensuring a safer cyberspace for the residents of the UAE.

According to the report, up to 3,479 people benefited from the awareness workshops organised by the TRA to date in which 125 trainees participated.