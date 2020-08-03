UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

120,038 Cyber-attacks Stymied In July In UAE

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 11:15 PM

120,038 cyber-attacks stymied in July in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2020) The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, stymied approximately 120, 038 cyber-attacks, during July, according to the authority's monthly report.

The report, which addresses the cybersecurity developments in the Federal Government of the United Arab Emirates for April 2020, noted that the National Computer Emergency Response Team, CERT, responded the cyber-attacks which varied between malware (78 percent), vulnerabilities (11 percent) and phishing attacks (11 percent).

The report reviewed the efforts made by the CERT to prevent and address cyber-attacks that were experienced by the UAE federal entities only.

The CERT was established to improve practices of information security, and protect the IT infrastructure in the UAE from risks and violations, in conformity with the TRA strategy that aims at supporting and ensuring a safer cyberspace for the residents of the UAE.

According to the report, up to 3,479 people benefited from the awareness workshops organised by the TRA to date in which 125 trainees participated.

Related Topics

UAE United Arab Emirates April July 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed briefed on Abu Dhabi& ..

21 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED15.8 bn Monday

1 hour ago

Etisalat Group to pay out interim dividends from A ..

1 hour ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed postpones award ceremony of 11t ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Year of Preparations for the Next Fifty Year ..

2 hours ago

Amana Healthcare offers rehabilitation programme f ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.