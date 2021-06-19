UrduPoint.com
130,478 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Sat 19th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 130,478 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours. The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 14,428,916 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 145.

89 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the coronavirus vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.

More Stories From Middle East

