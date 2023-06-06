UrduPoint.com

131 Athletes To Represent UAE In 15th Arab Games In Algeria

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2023 | 08:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2023) The National Olympic Committee has announced that the UAE will participate in the 15th Arab Games, set to be hosted by Algeria from 5th-15th July, with the UAE team to comprise 131 athletes, including 80 male and 51 female athletes across 15 sports.

These will include volleyball, athletics, boxing, judo, swimming, karate, badminton, cycling, weightlifting, table tennis, fencing, chess, and wheelchair basketball and athletics for people of determination.

Held under the theme “With sports we progress and compete, in Algeria we meet”, the grand sporting event will see 6,000 athletes from various Arab countries participate and compete in 23 sports, including 3 sports for people of determination, acorss 245 sports competitions to be held in 5 different cities namely: Algeria, Constantine, Oran, Tipaza, and Annaba.

The tournament is held under the supervision of the Union of Arab National Olympic Committees, with the aim of cementing the unity of Arab youth, strengthening friendship among Arab peoples, and reinforcing the principles of the Arab Olympic Movement.

During a press conference, which was held at the committee’s headquarters in Dubai today, Ahmed Al Tayeb, Director of the Technical and Sports Affairs Department at the National Olympic Committee, stressed the importance of successful participation and achieving excellent results to further bolster the UAE's track record.

He also noted that the Arab Games present a unique opportunity for all athletes to ensure they are well-prepared for other sporting events, including the Asian Games to be held in September.

Al Tayeb further explained that the UAE's participation aligns with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of National Olympic Committee, double efforts in all sporting events.

During the press conference, Al Tayeb revealed that the UAE will participate in the ninth edition of the Jeux de la Francophonie (Francophone Games), which will be held in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, from 28th July till 6th August, competing in 3 sports: judo, table tennis, and athletics.

The UAE will also participate in two sports in the ANOC World Beach Games in Bali, Indonesia to be held from 5th to 12th August.

