2025 World Robot Conference to kick off in Beijing with record industry participation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2025) BEIJING, 2nd August, 2025 (WAM) - The 2025 World Robot Conference will be held from August 8 to 12 in Beijing's Yizhuang, with participation by robot companies and global experts and scholars reaching record highs, the Chinese Institute of Electronics (CIE) announced at a press conference on Saturday.

According to Global Times report, this year's event will bring together more than 1,500 exhibits from over 200 leading domestic and international robotics companies, including ABB, KUKA, Festo, Estun, Unitree Robotics, Galbot, and CITIC Heavy Industries Co., representing a 25 percent increase in participating companies compared to last year. Over 100 new products will make their debut at the event — nearly twice the number of product launches seen in 2024, an official from the CIE told the press conference.

The number of international supporting organizations has risen from 12 to 28, with overseas guests and guest from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Macao Special Administrative Region, and Taiwan Island increasing to over 80. This year, 300 overseas delegations will attend, with groups from Singapore, ASEAN, Nepal and Cameroon set to present robotics application needs and cooperation plans, the official said.



Humanoid robots remain a major highlight of the expo. Fifty renowned full-body humanoid robot manufacturers will present their latest technologies and industry solutions, marking a record number of such companies at any robotics exhibition, according to the CIE.

Since the start of the year, humanoid robots have continued to generate buzz, with domestic manufacturers reporting surging order volumes. Chinese firms currently dominate the global commercial service robot market, accounting for 84.7 percent of shipments. In 2024, China filed two-thirds of all global robot-related patent applications, data from the CIE showed.

China's industrial robot market has seen rapid growth, with sales rising from 70,000 units in 2015 to 302,000 units in 2024, maintaining its position as the world's largest industrial robot market for 12 consecutive years. As the world's top producer of robots, China's output of industrial robots increased from 33,000 units in 2015 to 556,000 units in 2023. Service robot production reached 10.52 million units in 2024, up 34.3% year-on-year, according to the institute.

