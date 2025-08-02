Lakki Marwat blast claims lives of five children, leaves others injured

(@Abdulla99267510)

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 2nd, 2025) At least five children were killed and 13 others got injured after a blast took place in Lakki Marwat area on Saturday.

Following the blast, the police and other law enforcement agencies swiftly arrived at the scene, cordoned off the area, and began collecting forensic evidence to determine the cause of the explosion.

The injured were immediately shifted to the City Hospital, where medical staff appealed for urgent blood donations due to the severity of the injuries.

The preliminary reports suggested the explosion may have been caused by a mortar shell, according to local residents. The local authorities have launched an investigation to verify the cause and identify those responsible.