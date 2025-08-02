Open Menu

WATCH: Video Of Muslim Youth Assaulted Mid-flight On Air India Sparks Outrage

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 02, 2025 | 04:56 PM

WATCH: Video of Muslim youth assaulted mid-flight on Air India sparks outrage

Young man experiences a panic attack, and instead of receiving assistance, he is slapped by a fellow passenger during flight

NEW DELHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 2nd, 2025) A disturbing incident aboard an Air India flight has sparked widespread outrage after a video went viral on social media, showing a Muslim youth being physically assaulted during a medical emergency.

The young man experienced a panic attack during the flight. Instead of receiving assistance, he was slapped by a fellow passenger. The video footage shows the distressed youth visibly struggling when another passenger abruptly hits him. While a flight attendant tried to intervene and stop the assault, the aggressor continued undeterred.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism online, with social media users demanding that the attacker be placed on the “no-fly list” and banned from future air travel.

Many have condemned the act as inhumane and reflective of growing intolerance toward minorities in Indian society.

Air India has confirmed the incident, stating that the matter has been reported to the relevant authorities. However, no action appears to have been taken so far.

Meanwhile, medical professionals have emphasized that individuals suffering from panic or anxiety attacks require compassion and reassurance—not violence.

The episode reignited concerns over the treatment of minorities in India and the responsibilities of airlines in ensuring the safety and dignity of all passengers.

The public calls for accountability continue to mount, with demands for immediate disciplinary action from Air India.

