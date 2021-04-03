2.7 magnitude earthquake recorded in Oman Sea: NCM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2021) A 2.7 magnitude earthquake on the Richter Scale was recorded in Oman Sea at 00:55 UAE local time on Saturday, 3rd April 2021, according to the National Seismic Network of the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM said in a statement the tremor ranged between 3 to 4 according to Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale and was strongly felt by the people but has no effect on the UAE.