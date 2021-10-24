UrduPoint.com

2nd Solar Decathlon Middle East Begins With 8 Teams From 11 International Universities

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 05:45 PM

2nd Solar Decathlon Middle East begins with 8 teams from 11 international universities

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2021) The 2nd Solar Decathlon middle East (SDME) has begun under the patronage of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

The competition is organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) as part of its partnership with the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and the US Department of Energy. The 2nd Solar Decathlon has attracted 8 teams from 11 universities around the world. The participating teams have begun building their smart and sustainable houses in the Solar Decathlon Village at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

DEWA organised a welcoming ceremony for the university teams, in the presence of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and MD and CEO of DEWA, along with senior DEWA officials.

"We are hosting the 1st and 2nd Solar Decathlon Middle East in Dubai under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

"This is part of a partnership between the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, with the US Department of Energy. It supports the vision of our wise leadership to empower young innovators. This is also part of DEWA’s efforts to encourage young people from around the world to unleash their potential and motivate them to be creative and innovative, especially in sustainability.

We encourage them to develop innovative solutions that support global efforts to address climate change and promote the shift towards a more sustainable lifestyle," said Al Tayer.

"We believe that young people are the driving force for a brighter and more sustainable future. The second SDME is especially important, as it coincides with Expo 2020 Dubai, held under the theme 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.' This theme and Expo 2020 Dubai’s topics of Sustainability, Mobility, and Opportunity fully aligns with the objective of this global competition."

"This year's competition also coincides with the Year of the Fiftieth in the UAE, where we celebrate 50 years of the establishment of the UAE, and are preparing for another 50 years of leading achievements. The DEWA pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has a dedicated stand that displays models of the houses that you participate with in this SDME, along with the sustainable smart home that won first place in the 1st SDME," added Al Tayer.

Al Tayer thanked 2nd SDME's sponsors and partners, the professors and team supervisors, and all those involved in organising this global competition, and wished all the participating teams success.

Related Topics

World Electricity Water UAE Dubai Young Rashid Middle East 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Emirates Racing Authority, Dubai Racing Club launc ..

Emirates Racing Authority, Dubai Racing Club launch initiative to increase contr ..

4 minutes ago
 World is changing faster than in any previous hist ..

World is changing faster than in any previous historic era: Saqr Ghobash

19 minutes ago
 13,476 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

13,476 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

34 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Deputy Secretary-Ge ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Deputy Secretary-General at Expo 2020 Dubai

34 minutes ago
 Philippines President receives UAE Ambassador&#039 ..

Philippines President receives UAE Ambassador&#039;s credentials

49 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed lauds work of UAE Polio Vaccina ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds work of UAE Polio Vaccination Campaign in Pakistan

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.