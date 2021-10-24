2nd Solar Decathlon Middle East begins with 8 teams from 11 international universities

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2021) The 2nd Solar Decathlon middle East (SDME) has begun under the patronage of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

The competition is organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) as part of its partnership with the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and the US Department of Energy. The 2nd Solar Decathlon has attracted 8 teams from 11 universities around the world. The participating teams have begun building their smart and sustainable houses in the Solar Decathlon Village at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

DEWA organised a welcoming ceremony for the university teams, in the presence of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and MD and CEO of DEWA, along with senior DEWA officials.

"We are hosting the 1st and 2nd Solar Decathlon Middle East in Dubai under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

"This is part of a partnership between the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, with the US Department of Energy. It supports the vision of our wise leadership to empower young innovators. This is also part of DEWA’s efforts to encourage young people from around the world to unleash their potential and motivate them to be creative and innovative, especially in sustainability.

We encourage them to develop innovative solutions that support global efforts to address climate change and promote the shift towards a more sustainable lifestyle," said Al Tayer.

"We believe that young people are the driving force for a brighter and more sustainable future. The second SDME is especially important, as it coincides with Expo 2020 Dubai, held under the theme 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.' This theme and Expo 2020 Dubai’s topics of Sustainability, Mobility, and Opportunity fully aligns with the objective of this global competition."

"This year's competition also coincides with the Year of the Fiftieth in the UAE, where we celebrate 50 years of the establishment of the UAE, and are preparing for another 50 years of leading achievements. The DEWA pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has a dedicated stand that displays models of the houses that you participate with in this SDME, along with the sustainable smart home that won first place in the 1st SDME," added Al Tayer.

Al Tayer thanked 2nd SDME's sponsors and partners, the professors and team supervisors, and all those involved in organising this global competition, and wished all the participating teams success.