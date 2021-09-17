€34 billion disbursed so far to tackle COVID-19 in partner countries: Team Europe

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2021) Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020, the EU, EU Member States and European financial institutions, as Team Europe, have disbursed €34 billion in support to partner countries in addressing the pandemic and its consequences, delivering on its promises with concrete results.

This disbursement already exceeds by far the initial €20 billion Team Europe support package pledged in spring 2020, which has now increased to €46 billion.

Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, said: "In spring last year, the world faced an unprecedented crisis. The international community needed to respond together. Team Europe responded by pooling our expertise and resources, drawing on our respective strengths to deliver more targeted support with greater impact.

We have also adapted EU programmes to better respond to developing countries' needs. Team Europe can be proud to have mobilised such a substantial package in just one year to support our partners around the world."

Team Europe has already mobilised support for over 130 countries. The EU has also played a leading role in setting up the COVAX Facility, the only global initiative supporting fair distribution of vaccines around the world, with a focus on low- and middle-income countries. As of June 2021, Team Europe's contribution for the COVAX Facility is over €3 billion.