35,406 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

2 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 05:15 PM

35,406 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 35,406 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 20,801,538 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 210.

32 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

