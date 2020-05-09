37% of Khawaneej Road improvements completed

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2020) Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of the Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has announced that the completion rate of the Khawaneej Roads Improvement Project has reached 37 percent.

The project comprises the construction of three main interchanges as well as service roads extending 23 kilometres, km, along Khawaneej and Al Amardi Streets.

Al Tayer stated this following a virtual tour during which he watched visuals showing the progress of work at various sites. The work completed included improvements of the surface intersection between Al Khawaneej and Al Amardi Street and intersections of Algeria Street at Al Warqaa near Uptown Mirdif and Shorooq and Ghoroob Mirdif. Completion rate had reached 39 percent in the tunnel of Al Khawaneej Street, and 15 percent on the bridge leading to Al Aweer area.

"The project aims to accommodate the current and projected growth in traffic volumes over the next years. It provides a direct link between Aweer and Khawaneej to ease the movement of residents in both directions. It will enhance the link of the Airport Road with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan and Emirates Roads, besides enhancing the traffic flow on Al Khawaneej and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan streets, by cutting the transit time by 45 seconds. It will also cut the transit time on Al Khawaneej and Al Amardi Street by 120 to 60 seconds.

"The project covers the construction of a 680-metre underpass of three lanes in each direction at the intersection of Al Khawaneej Street and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, and a surface signalised junction to streamline the traffic flow on Al Khawaneej Street.

The existing roundabout at the intersection of Al Khawaneej-Amardi Streets will be upgraded to a signalised junction. It also included improvements of the intersection of Al Amardi and Emirates Roads through the construction of a 201-metre flyover of two lanes in each direction crossing over Emirates Road in the direction of Al Aweer.

"Additionally, a footbridge will be constructed on Al Khawaneej Street, near Arabian Centre, to ease pedestrians’ movement. Service roads extending to 23km will be constructed along Al Khawaneej and Al Amardi Streets and three intersections with Algeria Street will be upgraded to signalized junctions. The project includes associated works such as streetlights, rainwater drainage, traffic signs, road marking, and road safety works," Al Tayer elaborated.

"The improvement of Al Khawaneej Street follows the opening of all phases of the Airport Road Improvement Project encompassing four junctions at Rashidiya, Nad Al Hamar, Marrakech, and Casablanca streets. The project had significantly improved the traffic flow, saved transit time, and eased traffic congestion generated by overlapping vehicular traffic.

"It also follows the opening of Tripoli Street Improvement Project extending 12km linking Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Roads. It also eased tailbacks, improved access to Al Warqaa and Mirdif via Tripoli Street, and enhanced the safety level of the entire corridor.