3rd Emirates Derma starts in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2019) The 3rd edition of Emirates academy of Dermatology, Aesthetics and Laser Conference and Exhibition,Emirates Derma, a highly specialised skincare gathering taking place at the Beach Rotana Hotel in Abu Dhabi, today officially opened, with a key focus on how injectors are helpful in boosting skin health while also exploring the latest advances in cosmetic dermatology, plastic surgery, facial aesthetics and the evolving field of anti-aging medicine.

Running until the 7th of September, 2019, Emirates Derma is expected to attract over 300 visitors and participants from across the globe and bringing together the most renowned dermatologists, aesthetic surgeons and other healthcare professionals all under one roof.

In its latest edition, Emirates Derma features a comprehensive agenda, witnessing the presence of 59 high-quality scientific sessions on many key trending topics related to skincare, while 44 expert speakers from 23 countries will offer their insights and share experiences on the latest treatment advances and techniques. For the benefit of skincare specialists practicing in the field of injectors, the two-day Emirates Injection Boot Camp on the 1st and 2nd day of the event, is offering a chance to deepen their understanding about the field and gain practical experience. In addition, a number of live demonstrations and workshops present all attendees a unique opportunity to learn about the latest in their field of expertise.

While speaking on the occasion, Dr. Hassan Galadari, Conference Chairman, Emirates Derma, said, "The 3rd edition of Emirates Derma conference and exhibition is our noble attempt to forge new links, seek promising partnerships and fruitful collaborations within the field of dermatology and this annual dermatology gathering in Abu Dhabi is a perfect platform for us to achieve our goals. With rapid advances taking place in laser, cosmetic dermatology, plastic surgery, facial aesthetics and anti-aging and key breakthroughs in technology empowering dermatology experts like never before, we believe Emirates Derma with its multifaceted conference program and the Emirates Injection Boot Camp – a dedicated scientific gathering for injection specialists, ideally serves the clinical concerns and evidence based needs of the dermatology industry.'' ''Additionally, we are immensely delighted to witness the participation of world-renowned skincare experts, surgeons and distinguished luminaries from across the middle East and abroad, who will offer their deep insights on the most critical issues facing skincare practitioners in the coming 3 days.

"

Commenting on the occasion, Eng. Anas Al Madani, Executive Chairman of Emirates Derma, said, "Today, the field of dermatology has undergone significant changes, mainly driven by the advent of new technologies. With a new stream of rapid advances in Artificial Intelligence, skincare practitioners are able to easily access advanced imaging technologies which are enabling improved and efficient clinical decisions. Moreover, while digital technology is allowing dermatologists to treat and diagnose skin disease more effectively, smart algorithms are increasingly being used to diagnose skin cancer within minutes. With the embrace of future technologies, dermatology practices are experiencing fundamental changes and they are supporting doctors to serve patients better and improving patient doctor relationships."

He added, "With this in mind, we believe Abu Dhabi is a perfect venue to host the 3rd edition of Emirates Derma, as the capital city is witnessing rapid growth in the field of medicine and with further investments in medical technologies and infrastructure planned in the emirate, Abu Dhabi is on track towards becoming a leading healthcare destination. Emirates Derma 2019 features the highly specialised Emirates Injection Boot Camp, which is being held in collaboration with the Jeddah Injection Boot Camp for the second consecutive year and marks the continuation of the joint collaboration between that United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the field of medical education. Moreover, we are delighted to witness a 10 percent increase in exhibition space for this edition, which is offering top industry players in the skincare market an outstanding platform to showcase their services, engage and focus on the needs of the local dermatology market."

Running parallel to the conference, the exhibition is featuring 12 leading skincare brands related to skincare and anti-aging, laser supplies, surgical instruments, hair treatment equipment, laboratory services, photographic equipment and imaging services and medical lighting equipment, giving them a unique opportunity to showcase their products and collaborate with top skin surgeons, dermatologists and experts in order to meet their clinical expectations.