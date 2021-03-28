3rd Fazza-Dubai Para Badminton International Championship named after Hamdan bin Rashid

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2021) The organising committee of the "Fazza-Dubai Para Badminton International Championship for People of Determination" named its third edition the "Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum 3rd Fazza-Dubai Para Badminton International 2021."

The championship will begin on Tuesday at the Maktoum bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Hall, Al Ahli Shabab sports Club, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council.

Thani Juma Berregad, Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Championship, announced the fact that the championship coordinated with the Dubai Sports Council and the Badminton World Federation to name it after the late H.

H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, upon the request of people of determination who are members of the Dubai Club for People of Determination, and in recognition of the greatest supporter of the club and people of determination in Dubai and the UAE.

Berregad added that people of determination will always remain grateful to their godfather, Sheikh Hamdan while lauding his considerable efforts and support for people of determination over many decades and his role in the club’s development.

Majid Al Usaimi, Executive Director of the Club, stressed that the late Sheikh Hamdan instilled a sense of perseverance and determination among people of determination.