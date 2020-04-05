UrduPoint.com
4.6-magnitude Earthquake Hits Aqaba, Jordan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 03:45 PM

4.6-magnitude earthquake hits Aqaba, Jordan

AQABA, Jordan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2020) A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck the southern city of Aqaba early Sunday, but there were no reports of major injuries "No casualties or physical damage were reported, but residents of the city felt the earthquake which took place at 8:05 am (local time), forcing some of them to run into the streets for fear of any aftershock," Jordan news Agency, Petra, quoted the city's governor Ghassan Al-Kayed as saying.

The quake was recorded at a depth of 8 kilometers in an area 30 km south of Aqaba.

