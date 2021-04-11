UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5.5 Magnitude Aftershock Jolts Indonesia's Java Province On Early Sunday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 02:15 PM

5.5 magnitude aftershock jolts Indonesia's Java Province on early Sunday

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2021) An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hit Malang District of East Java Province in Indonesia on Sunday morning, following a powerful earthquake that rocked the region on Saturday, reported Indonesian news agency Antara.

The aftershock did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, according to the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).

The quake's epicentre was located at the coordinates of 8.84 degree southern latitude and 112.41 degree eastern longitude, some 80 km southwest of Malang, and at a depth of 98 kilometres.

Malang and Blitar were hit by a 6.1-magnitude earthquake on Saturday.

Daryono, BMKG Head of Earthquake and Tsunami Mitigation Division, said the earthquake had a broad spectrum of shocks that were felt by residents of surrounding districts up to Banjarnegara in Central Java and Bali.

The earthquake caused damages to buildings in 16 districts and cities including Malang, Blitar, Lumajang, and Kediri in East Java.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Kediri Blitar Malang Indonesia Sunday

Recent Stories

DP World&#039;s World Security expands its service ..

21 minutes ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei unveils roadmap for managing en ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah government departments&#039; working hours ..

36 minutes ago

Etihad Airways to celebrate UAE’s ‘Year of the ..

51 minutes ago

Emirates Steel, SAFEEN Group commence transshipmen ..

1 hour ago

DEWA avoids 118 tonnes of carbon emissions during ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.