JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2021) An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hit Malang District of East Java Province in Indonesia on Sunday morning, following a powerful earthquake that rocked the region on Saturday, reported Indonesian news agency Antara.

The aftershock did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, according to the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).

The quake's epicentre was located at the coordinates of 8.84 degree southern latitude and 112.41 degree eastern longitude, some 80 km southwest of Malang, and at a depth of 98 kilometres.

Malang and Blitar were hit by a 6.1-magnitude earthquake on Saturday.

Daryono, BMKG Head of Earthquake and Tsunami Mitigation Division, said the earthquake had a broad spectrum of shocks that were felt by residents of surrounding districts up to Banjarnegara in Central Java and Bali.

The earthquake caused damages to buildings in 16 districts and cities including Malang, Blitar, Lumajang, and Kediri in East Java.