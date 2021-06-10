UrduPoint.com
6 Startups Partner With Corporates Through Dubai Startup Hub's Market Access 2021

Thu 10th June 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2021) Dubai Startup Hub, an initiative of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has announced the successful conclusion of Market Access 2021, which saw 3 leading corporates joining forces with 6 tech startups that were selected for new pilot projects.

Following three virtual matchmaking sessions this year, corporate members - Dubai Chamber, DHL and Emirates NBD - invited 6 startups founders to explore collaboration opportunities. Dubai Chamber will collaborate with ZPOOL, Value Grid, Digital Falcon; DHL selected Ottogee; and ENBD chose IN-D-AI and Openturf.

The startups were selected from a pool of 13 shortlisted candidates that pitched business concepts and solutions addressing existing challenges for corporate members related to procurement opportunities.

All finalists will be granted access to Dubai Startup Hub’s Scale Up Dubai programme, which offers additional support for startups in growing their businesses in Dubai market, as well as in the countries of Dubai Chamber’s presence through the network of 11 international offices.

More than 50 percent of participating startups in Market Access cycles thus far have come from overseas, where many of them do not have such advanced incubation ecosystem as in Dubai.

In addition, 73 percent of participants from the last cycle have not been exposed to any professional accelerator or incubator.

Natalia Sycheva, Senior Manager of Entrepreneurship and Special Projects at Dubai Chamber, noted that the 2021 cycle of Market Access identified a growing trend among corporates that are embracing new technologies as they expand their digital presence. She added that the selected startups offer cutting-edge solutions that address existing challenges faced by corporates, as well as the changing needs of their respective customers.

"Market Access provides an ideal platform to explore collaboration opportunities between leading corporates in the UAE and innovative startups from around the world. Yet, it is only the starting point, and startups that have gone through the programme are continuing their growth journey through Scale Up Dubai, which offers them access to tailored support, partnership opportunities and mentorship, helping them take their businesses to the next level," Sycheva explained.

