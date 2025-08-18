MBRHE Delivers Housing Support Packages Worth AED1.725 Billion In H1 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2025 | 06:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2025) In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has delivered more than AED1.725 billion worth of housing support packages to 3,027 beneficiaries in the first half of 2025.
The figures reflect the Establishment’s sustained efforts and unwavering commitment to enhancing family stability and overall quality of life for Emirati citizens.
The housing support packages include 1,390 housing schemes valued at AED1.184 billion that extend support to citizens in building, maintaining, and purchasing homes. Additionally, 935 housing grants valued at AED540.3 million support home maintenance, construction, and ownership requests.
Furthermore, 695 land grants have been facilitated under the packages as part of an integrated support system to enable citizens to own suitable homes.
Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi, Acting CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, affirmed that the achievements embody the leadership’s vision of empowering citizens with high-quality housing solutions, stating: “We are committed to translating the noble directives into tangible results by innovating a flexible and comprehensive housing system based on efficiency and service quality, contributing to higher levels of family and social stability.”
Al Shehhi further emphasised that all such efforts are in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aim to position Dubai as a global leader in quality of life through an advanced and sustainable housing ecosystem that promotes economic growth alongside social cohesion.
