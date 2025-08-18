Open Menu

UAE Upholds Humanitarian Commitment On World Humanitarian Day: Theyab Bin Mohamed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2025 | 07:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Martyrs’ Families Affairs, and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, affirmed that humanitarian work is a deeply rooted principle in the UAE, inspired by the legacy of the late Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

On the occasion of World Humanitarian Day, Sheikh Theyab said the UAE had become a global model for swift humanitarian response and support without discrimination or conditions, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed emphasised that the UAE’s humanitarian approach reflects a firm belief in solidarity and joint action as the path to a safer and fairer future for all peoples. He praised Emirati humanitarian workers who “carry the nation’s banner across the world,” and highlighted the pivotal role of UAE institutions in delivering relief and development initiatives.

These efforts, he noted, embody the country’s enduring commitment to extending aid wherever it is needed.

Concluding his remarks, Sheikh Theyab reiterated the UAE’s determination to continue its mission of alleviating suffering, promoting dignity, and contributing to global peace and stability, guided by the values of compassion and cooperation.

