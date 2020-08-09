86% completion of Sharjah Age Friendly city reported

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2020) The Sharjah Age Friendly city programme is 86 percent completed, since work began in 2017.

Aisha Hashem, the supervisor of the Sharjah Age Friendly programme, explained that there are 189 standards to measure the extent of adherence to the concept of the Age Friendly programme, and 24 government agencies in the emirate have participated in the application of these standards.

These changes and developments are monitored by achieving these standards in the cities of the Emirate of Sharjah, pointing out that the percentage of availability for Sharjah Age Friendly programme standards in the emirate in the first half of 2020 reached 78 percent.

From the launch of the programme in 2017 until the first half of 2020, the completion rate in the external spaces and buildings standard during the first half of 2020 was 74 percent, the transportation standard achieved 82 percent, and in the housing standard the completion rate was 100 percent.

Asma Al Khudari, an advisor of Sharjah Age Friendly, confirmed that there were 40 strategic activities carried out by 17 entities, noting that the number of 100% completed reached 22 activities.