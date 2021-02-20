8th Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies International Show Jumping Cup concludes

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club was electric on the third and final day of the 8th Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies International Show Jumping Cup as 108 riders passionately contested and showcased their skills in 6 categories including the Longines Grand Prix which served as the event’s topper.

The three-day event, which delivered exciting performances across the various competition categories, attracted elite level and local show jumping talent in a socially-distant entertainment and sport experience.

The cup took place from 18-20 February and included 14 different categories featuring several age groups with rounds that targeted female riders, and novice talents: -Category 1 – CSICh-A with the prize money AED20,000 and sponsored by Zahrat Al Khaleej.

-Category 2 – CSIJ-A with the prize money AED30,000 and sponsored by Arabian Horses Society.

-Category 3 – CSIYH1* with the prize money AED50,000 and sponsored by Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

-Category 4 – CSIU25-A with the prize money AED30,000 and sponsored by Al Shira’aa Stables.

-Category 5 – CSIL2* with the prize money AED50,000 and sponsored by Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy.

-Category 6 – CSIL2* with (Grand Prix) prize money AED125,000 and sponsored by Longines.

Prizes were presented by Dr. Naema AlMansoori, FBMA board Member & Mr. Kim Elliot, Director General of Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club The third and final day’s action opened with Category 1 – CSICh-A, prize money AED20,000 and sponsored by Zahrat Al Khaleej. Layth Ghurayeb from Syrian made lightwork of the course with double clear rounds. He took gold on Quapitola SR Z with a time of 34.10 seconds. Shamsa Almheiri from UAE and Abdulaziz Alaohaly from KSA took silver and bronze respectively.

The UAE young riders dominated the CSIJ-A category with the prize money AED30,000 and sponsored by Arabian Horses Society. 6 riders qualified for jump-off with Abdullah Hamad Ali Alkirbi from UAE shining again with a faultless jump-off with a time of 35.16 seconds. In close second, Mohamed Hamad Ali Al Kirbi with a time of 35.84 seconds and Omar Abdul Aziz Al Marzooqi, with a time of 36.16 in third.

The CSIYH1* category with prize money AED50,000 and sponsored by Abu Dhabi Sports Council saw 7 riders qualify for jump-off. In a true test of skills, Chadi Gharib from Syria topped the category on Elite De Ponts with a time of 31.37 seconds. Lina Lund from Denmark came in second on Even Flow HBR with a time of 33.21 seconds and Jack Ryan from Ireland took third with a time of 34.67 The excitement continued when 5 riders qualified for jump-off at CSIU25-A. The category with prize money AED30,000 and sponsored by Al Shira’aa Stables, saw the combination of Moufi Owaida Al Karbi from UAE on Calvaro’s Star claim first place with a time of 30.

08 seconds. Sara Hussein Saleh Al Armouti from Jordan on Godiva’s Boy P to second place with a time of 32.73 seconds, and third spot being taken Jack Ryan from Ireland on BBS McGregor with a time of 33.93 seconds.

The category with the most competing riders today was CSIL2* with the prize money AED50,000 and sponsored by Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy. 10 out of 29 riders went to jump-off. Aya Hamcho from Syria took first place astride Champion 126 with 32.62 seconds. Georgia Tame from GBR came in second with 33.35 seconds and Tina Lund in third place with a time of 34.33 seconds.

The AED125,000 Grand Prix by Longines challenged 11 riders over a fence standing 145M tall and provided a thrilling end to the weekend’s spectacular equestrian competition.

Only 2 athletes qualified for jump-off. Anita Annika Sande from Denmark clinched gold, riding For Cash 2 and winning in a time of 44.92 seconds. Georgia Tame, finished second in 46.53 seconds astride Z7 ASCOT, while Tina Lund ended third on Carallo.

Commenting on her win, Anita Annika Sande from Denmark, winner of the CSIL2* Grand Prix, said: " I compete in all 8 editions of the FBMA International Show Jumping Cup and this is the 3rd time I get first place. It’s a special show to my heart, and even more special that it was organized in these special circumstances. A big thank you for the organizing committee to have put in the extra effort to make it happen."

Dr. Naema AlMansoori, FBMA Board Member said: "The success of the eighth edition is a message to the world, that reflects UAE’s leadership strong purpose in constantly progressing and aiming for excellence in all fields, especially sports. The academy was able to organize the event at highest level despite the challenges surrounding us.

Al Mansouri continued: "We appreciate all the efforts exerted by the Academy in collaboration with sponsors and The Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club. They were able to host the competition under all necessary procedures given by the health authorities. We were very pleased with the great turnout of riders.

FBMA organizers would like thank all the riders that took part in the three-day event, and all the fans that were keen to watch the cup online and celebrate the success of the eighth FBMA International Show Jumping Cup with us.

The eighth FBMA International Show Jumping Cup relishes great support from the strategic partners; Abu Dhabi Sports Council, UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, International Federation for Equestrian Sports, Longines, Al Shira’aa Stables, Abu Dhabi Media Company, YAS tv, Zahrat Al Khaleej, in addition to; Emirates Arabian Horse Society, Burjeel Hospital and Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority.