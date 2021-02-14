Abdulla Al Hamed visits Mubadala Health COVID-19 vaccination booth at The Galleria Al Maryah Island

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2021) Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), today visited Mubadala Health’s booth located at The Galleria Al Maryah Island for administering COVID-19 vaccines. The opening of the new Mubadala Health’s booth, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) comes in line with the dedicated efforts to encourage the vaccination intake among members of the community to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Abdulla Al Hamed was welcomed by Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, the CEO of Mubadala Health, and Dhaher bin Dhaher Al Mheiri, CEO of ADGM’s Registration Authority, who took Al Hamed for a tour to have a look at the services being offered at the booth from Sunday to Thursday from 10 am to 7 pm.

He viewed the services provided by the COVID-19 booth and its capacity in delivering five vaccine doses for different people at the same time while ensuring to arrange pre-scheduled appointments to maintain social distancing.

He praised the leading role demonstrated by Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector and Mubadala Health’s commitment towards providing quality healthcare services and working side by side in fighting all the challenges and curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. He highlighted the unwavering efforts to raise awareness among the community members to choose to vaccinate, to ensure their health and safety, especially the most vulnerable groups who are more prone to COVID-19 complications such as elderly people and those with chronic diseases.

In this regard, Al Nowais, said: "We are pleased to have Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, visit our vaccination booth at the Galleria Al Maryah. We are extremely proud to be part of the national vaccination programme, which demonstrates the UAE’s ability to mount an agile and effective response to the pandemic through collaboration between the public and private sectors.

By leveraging Mubadala Health’s infrastructure across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, and working with other partners such as Abu Dhabi Global Market, we can facilitate widespread access to COVID-19 vaccinations for the most vulnerable members of our society. In addition to the vaccination centres located in our network of facilities, we are keen to operate the platforms located outside our facilities to expand the scope of vaccination services against the COVID-19 virus."

Dhaher Al Mheiri said: "We would like to thank Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed for his continued support and supervision, as we commit to support the availability of further COVID-19 vaccinations to Abu Dhabi Global Market’s business community and to the visitors of Al Maryah Island. Through the broad and effective vaccination campaign strategy, the UAE is taking a leading role globally in demonstrating how to positively support the economy while protecting the population. We look forward to further collaboration with Mubadala Health as we continue to play a role in safeguarding the UAE’s economy and the wellbeing of the national community."

In addition to the booth located in The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Mubadala Health also has vaccination centers at its healthcare facilities including all branches of Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Amana Healthcare, Capital Health Screening Centre and Healthpoint, as well as Mubadala Health vaccination booths at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and IPIC Square.

Those who wish to get vaccinated can apply at the following email: mcv@telemed.ae. Appointments are currently open to citizens and residents of the UAE who have chronic conditions, people of determination, or are aged 50 or above, in-line with the new government guidelines.