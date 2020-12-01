Abdullah bin Zayed, Afghan FM review consolidating cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Mohammad Haneef Atmar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, reviewed the prospects of fostering relations between the two nations across various fronts.

This came as the UAE top diplomat welcomed the Afghan minister today and discussed growing cooperation in the fields of logistics and food security in addition to exchanging views over a number of regional and international issues of interest.

The meeting touched on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the efforts being made to confront its fallout.

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE's determination to reinforce relations with Afghanistan across various domains.

The Afghan minister congratulated Sheikh Abdullah on the 49th UAE National Day, commending the developmental achievements and the prestigious stature boasted by the UAE regionally and internationally.

Attending the meeting was Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs.