Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resources Council meeting at Expo

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council (EHRC), has chaired the council’s meeting, which was held at the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah expressed his pride in the increasing number of school and university students who visited Expo 2020 Dubai from all across the country. He also praised the efforts of the concerned authorities and teams in charge of the Expo in making the students’ visit experience a success, enriching their knowledge and informing them about the varied experiences offered by the pavilions.

Sheikh Abdullah called on students, parents, institutions and educational bodies to take advantage of the opportunities offered by Expo 2020 to learn more about the cultural and educational experiences of the pavilions.

He also emphasised the role of Expo in inspiring the next generation to explore, learn and create an enjoyable and immersive environment to expand their perceptions, knowledge and skills.

During the meeting, the council reviewed the policies and mechanisms for immunising students as part of the National Immunisation Programme, which would maintain the health and safety of students and all members of society.

It also stressed the importance of adhering to the vaccinations specified in the programme to achieve a healthy, safe and disease-free school community.

The council also reviewed the developments of the professional licencing project for workers in the education sector, project completion rates, teachers and whoever involved in the educational process test results, and plans for training and qualifying school teachers, as this project is an essential step to ensure the efficiency and quality of the educational system in the country.

Jameela bint Salem Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Chairwoman of Emirates Schools Establishment, discussed the mechanism of implementing the professional licencing project for school teachers in government schools, which came as an important step to raise professional competencies in the educational sector.

The meeting was attended by several ministers and officials.