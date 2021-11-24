UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed Chairs Education And Human Resources Council Meeting At Expo

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 01:15 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resources Council meeting at Expo

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council (EHRC), has chaired the council’s meeting, which was held at the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah expressed his pride in the increasing number of school and university students who visited Expo 2020 Dubai from all across the country. He also praised the efforts of the concerned authorities and teams in charge of the Expo in making the students’ visit experience a success, enriching their knowledge and informing them about the varied experiences offered by the pavilions.

Sheikh Abdullah called on students, parents, institutions and educational bodies to take advantage of the opportunities offered by Expo 2020 to learn more about the cultural and educational experiences of the pavilions.

He also emphasised the role of Expo in inspiring the next generation to explore, learn and create an enjoyable and immersive environment to expand their perceptions, knowledge and skills.

During the meeting, the council reviewed the policies and mechanisms for immunising students as part of the National Immunisation Programme, which would maintain the health and safety of students and all members of society.

It also stressed the importance of adhering to the vaccinations specified in the programme to achieve a healthy, safe and disease-free school community.

The council also reviewed the developments of the professional licencing project for workers in the education sector, project completion rates, teachers and whoever involved in the educational process test results, and plans for training and qualifying school teachers, as this project is an essential step to ensure the efficiency and quality of the educational system in the country.

Jameela bint Salem Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Chairwoman of Emirates Schools Establishment, discussed the mechanism of implementing the professional licencing project for school teachers in government schools, which came as an important step to raise professional competencies in the educational sector.

The meeting was attended by several ministers and officials.

Related Topics

Education UAE Dubai Visit Salem 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

PM to inaugurate four welfare projects for youth t ..

PM to inaugurate four welfare projects for youth today

3 minutes ago
 UAE National Day, Commemoration Day holidays annou ..

UAE National Day, Commemoration Day holidays announced for public sector

7 minutes ago
 Shaukat Tarin admits govt should have purchased ga ..

Shaukat Tarin admits govt should have purchased gas cargoes earlier this year

9 minutes ago
 Meetings to discuss I-voting, electronic voting to ..

Meetings to discuss I-voting, electronic voting to be conducted on daily basis

7 minutes ago
 NCRC chairperson stresses cooperation of civil soc ..

NCRC chairperson stresses cooperation of civil society, media for safeguarding c ..

7 minutes ago
 Solo exhibition "Beauty Alt Atrocity" attracting p ..

Solo exhibition "Beauty Alt Atrocity" attracting people

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.