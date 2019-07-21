(@imziishan)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met Wang Yi, State Councillor and Foreign Minister of China, on Sunday, as part of the state visit to China of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Wang Yi explored ways of strengthening bilateral cooperation across the political, commercial, investment, educational, tourism and renewable energy sectors to serve the mutual interests of the two countries.

The two sides also exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments.

Sheikh Abdullah termed the strategic ties of the UAE and China as "strong", thanks to the support and keenness of the Emirati and Chinese leaders to boost joint cooperation in order to realise the aspirations of their people.

The Chinese top official also lauded the prominent standing occupied by the UAE, regionally and internationally.

The UAE and China maintain close ties as a result of the continuous efforts of the leaderships of both countries to further bolster bilateral cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA, and Presidential Special Envoy to China, and Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the People's Republic of China.