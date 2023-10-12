Abdullah bin Zayed meets Qatari ambassador to UAE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2023) ABU DHABI, 12th October, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Dr. Sultan Al Mansouri, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the United Arab Emirates.

At a meeting at the ministry's HQ in Abu Dhabi, the UAE's top diplomat congratulated the Qatari ambassador on his new role and wished him success in his duties, which would help to strengthen the strong fraternal relations between the two nations.

Sheikh Abdullah also affirmed the UAE's commitment to developing cooperation and partnership relations with Qatar in all fields, in a way that achieves the mutual interests of the two countries and benefits their peoples.

For his part, Dr. Sultan Al Mansouri said that the two nations have strong relations and are working together to improve them and expand cooperation in all areas.