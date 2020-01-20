UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets US Secretary Of State

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 01:00 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2020) BERLIN, 19th January 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on Sunday met with the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the Berlin Conference on Libya, reviewed ways to enhance cooperation and coordination between the two friendly countries in all fields.

The two sides also discussed the latest developments in the region, as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern, including the situation in Libya and the important role the Berlin Conference plays in finding a solution to the Libyan crisis.

Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the strong ties of friendship and strategic cooperation between the UAE and the United States and their keenness to develop cooperation ties.

The meeting was attended by Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi, Director of the International Security Cooperation Department at the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

