UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives Algerian Minister Of Foreign Affairs

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 11:45 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Sabri Boukadoum, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Algeria.

During the meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi, both sides discussed the bilateral relations between the UAE and Algeria and ways of enhancing them in several areas, including agriculture, investment and trade.

They also discussed several regional and international issues of common concern and the latest regional developments.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Boukadoum’s visit while highlighting the close fraternal relations between the two countries, as well as their keenness to enhance their cooperation to benefit their peoples.

Bogadom expressed his country's keenness to strengthen its overall relations with the UAE while wishing it further progress and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, Faris Mohammad Al Mazrouei, Advisor at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs.

Related Topics

Agriculture UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Progress Algeria Industry

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Algerian Minister of ..

2 minutes ago

AJK government releases funds of Rs. 26.5 million ..

19 minutes ago

US-China Trade Deal Places Strong Restrictions on ..

19 minutes ago

Govt making agreements with different countries fo ..

21 minutes ago

Trump Says US to Keep Tariffs on China Until Both ..

21 minutes ago

Tharparkar Police arrest 4 drug peddlers, recovere ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.