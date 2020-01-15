Abdullah bin Zayed receives Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Sabri Boukadoum, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Algeria.

During the meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi, both sides discussed the bilateral relations between the UAE and Algeria and ways of enhancing them in several areas, including agriculture, investment and trade.

They also discussed several regional and international issues of common concern and the latest regional developments.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Boukadoum’s visit while highlighting the close fraternal relations between the two countries, as well as their keenness to enhance their cooperation to benefit their peoples.

Bogadom expressed his country's keenness to strengthen its overall relations with the UAE while wishing it further progress and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, Faris Mohammad Al Mazrouei, Advisor at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs.