Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches new education initiative at Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre at the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced the launch of ‘Emirati Treasures’, an education initiative that forms part of the UAE’s 50th anniversary celebrations. The initiative was launched during the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which is taking place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre until 29 May.

‘Emirati Treasures’ will showcase the achievements made by the United Arab Emirates since the country’s establishment by making available 100 books, issued throughout the past five decades, which describe the country’s major transformations in education, culture, urbanisation, health, economy, media and other fields. The selection will include titles written in Arabic as well as other languages.

The first 50 titles will be launching soon, with a subsequent selection of an additional 50 books released in the second half of the year. ‘Emirati Treasures’ will then add 15 new titles every year and will translate a number of these works from and into Arabic.

Through this initiative, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre will establish a reference repository for future generations to learn about the history of the UAE and the country’s accomplishments in its first 50 years. It will also provide a reliable archive for people of other cultures and languages interested in learning about the UAE and its development.

Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, said: "Over the past 50 years, our beloved country has made unprecedented achievements in various fields and witnessed remarkable growth. We want to ensure our future generations are informed about these accomplishments, which have been many, and have taken place from the very beginnings of the UAE, established by our late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

"The ‘Emirati Treasures’ initiative illustrates the importance of culture, literature, media and the arts to the UAE’s first five decades in parallel with other aspects of the country’s progress. We are also pleased that the selected collection will highlight books that have made prominent contributions in their fields and provide crucial historical context, introducing them to a wider readership," he added.

Mouza Al Shamsi, Acting Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre and Director of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, said: "We are pleased to announce this initiative during Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, especially as it coincides with the UAE’s 50th anniversary celebrations. The selection of books will highlight the UAE’s achievements in various fields, characterised by scientific methodology, originality, accuracy and the ability to represent the Emirati community.

"Through ‘Emirati Treasures we will enhance the presence of Emirati culture in the digital space, making it more convenient for young people to access, as well as provide reliable sources for literary works that celebrate the country’s achievements," she added.

Organised by DCT Abu Dhabi and managed by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, this year's edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, taking place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 23 - 29 May, is welcoming more than 800 exhibitors from 46 countries for a ‘hybrid’ programme comprised of a variety of virtual events, as well as events and activities held on the ground amid precautionary measures that will ensure a safe and enjoyable cultural experience for visitors.