Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre signs MoU with NYU Abu Dhabi to bolster collaboration

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with New York University (NYU) Abu Dhabi to foster collaboration on various projects and initiatives dedicated to promoting and advancing the status and use of the Arabic language worldwide.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of ALC, and Mariët Westermann, Vice Chancellor of NYU Abu Dhabi, on May 21st as part of the agenda for the International Congress on Arab Publishing and Creative Industries, which the ALC is organising on 21st and 22nd May as part of the 32nd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.

The agreement will establish collaboration processes for research and development as well as knowledge exchange between the two parties. The institutions will also explore how each can benefit from the other’s existing projects and initiatives to promote and advance the Arabic language globally.

Dr bin Tamim said, “Advancing the global status of the Arabic language is at the heart of our vision at the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre. A significant aspect of achieving this this lies in conducting research and fostering linguistic development, which we can best accomplish through partnerships with esteemed local and international institutions that possess extensive experience in these domains, such as NYU Abu Dhabi. This collaboration will pave the way for launching research projects and ambitious initiatives aimed at enhancing the prominence of the Arabic language, revitalising endeavours to promote language learning among both native speakers and non-speakers alike.”

“We are very pleased to establish a close partnership with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre. Alongside other major institutions around the world, we will join in the Centre’s pioneering work and play a key role in the development and advancement of the Arabic language,” NYU Abu Dhabi Vice Chancellor Mariët Westermann said.

“As a global academic institution that is and of Abu Dhabi and the UAE, NYU Abu Dhabi is committed to making creative, scholarly and educational contributions that enrich the cultural experience of all people in the UAE and the broader region. Our library of Arabic Literature was established in 2013 to produce top quality editions of outstanding works of Arabic literature across the ages, and publish them side by side with modern English translations that make these works accessible to a worldwide audience of readers. The Library of Arabic Literature focuses primarily on significant texts from the seventh to the nineteenth centuries, and includes many genres, from poetry, religion, philosophy, and fiction to law, science, travel writing, and historiography.”

Under the terms of the MoU, both entities will collaborate in organising workshops for the International Congress on Arab Publishing and Creative Industries, and will jointly develop initiatives and projects to promote Arabic language education. This new partnership will encompass the organisation of workshops aimed at enhancing Arabic language writing skills in various genres, including creative writing, poetry composition and recitation, article writing and journalism, as well as academic writing. Additionally, cultural seminars will be managed to further enrich the understanding and appreciation of the Arabic language.

NYU Abu Dhabi will be accredited as a partner in the International Congress on Arab Publishing and Creative Industries, as well as in research projects at the ALC. Meanwhile, the Centre will be a strategic partner in joint research projects carried out by the university. A coordinating committee will be formed by the two parties to follow up on progress and developments in joint projects.