Abu Dhabi Awards hosts interactive majlis sessions across the emirate

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Awards organising committee, in collaboration with the Al Majalis Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court has launched a series of interactive majlis sessions across various regions in the emirate, including Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions.

The series comes as a part of the Abu Dhabi Awards’ programme of community outreach events which aim to activate goodness and encourage various groups to nominate members of the society who have done charitable work and contributed positively to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a whole.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the Abu Dhabi Awards is regarded as the emirate’s highest civilian honour, recognising the unsung heroes of the society for their selfless acts of giving back and positively impacting the Abu Dhabi community.

The inaugural session, which took place at Al Manazef Majlis in Al Ain, saw members of the Abu Dhabi Awards organising committee give an informal introductory presentation on the Abu Dhabi Awards, highlighting to attendees the origin and history of the awards.

As part of the session, attendees also viewed a short inspirational video on the Abu Dhabi Awards, profiling some of the Awards’ previous recipients who have been recognised for their work across a wide variety of sectors. It also featured an interactive discussion and Q&A session, whereby attendees were able to learn more about the nomination process for the Awards.

The majlis concluded with a series of on-the-spot nominations, where attendees were asked to pay it forward by giving their nominations for this year’s Abu Dhabi Awards. Attendees also received access to the digital nomination form through a weblink in addition to a special hotline through which they can make nominations directly over the course of the nomination period which ends on 31st December 2019.

Obaid Al Kaabi, Head of Al Manazef Majlis’ committee, said, "The Al Manazef Majlis is considered an important meeting place for the community that plays a key role in spreading culture, raising awareness on pertinent causes as well as promoting social cohesion and networking in the city.

"We are delighted to have hosted this special session for Abu Dhabi Awards, an noble initiative which has been championed by our leadership, as it seeks to encourage goodness in the while honoring deserving individuals in our community who have acted selflessly time and time again."

Commenting on the series of events, Eisa Alsubousi, member of the Abu Dhabi Awards organising committee, said, "We are thrilled to be able to host these interactive sessions across the emirate, as it is so invaluable to us to be able to reach all members of our community, and make sure that they don’t miss the opportunity to nominate someone in their lives, which is our main objective in the 10th edition of the Abu Dhabi Awards."

"Anyone who has made a positive contribution towards the emirate and community of Abu Dhabi, is eligible for the Award, regardless of their age, gender, nationality or place of residency," he added.

Alsubousi explained, "The award can also be bestowed upon individuals posthumously, as the impact of one’s good deeds continue to live on through their legacy." It also embraces members of the community spearheading international humanitarian initiatives who have contributed positively in different parts of the world and reflecting positively on the Abu Dhabi’s global standing and reputation, he concluded.

Upcoming majlis sessions are set to take place at the Mohammed Khalaf Majlis in Abu Dhabi on the 16th of September, as well as the Mohammed Al Falahi Majlis in Al Dhafra on the 25th of September. Nominations can be made by visiting the Abu Dhabi Awards website.