Abu Dhabi Chamber, Udmurt Republic discuss enhancing increasing economic cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2021) Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that the Abu Dhabi Chamber is completely ready to boost trade and investment relations with Udmurt Republic to better serve businesses and investors in both countries.

This came during the visit of Mikhail Khomich, Permanent Representative of the Head of the Udmurt Republic to the Russian President, to the Chamber’s tower in Abu Dhabi, where he discussed the best methods of developing joint economic cooperation with Abu Dhabi and enhancing the mechanisms of communication between the business communities of both countries.

During the meeting, the Director General of the Chamber introduced the visiting delegation to the services the Chamber offers for investors and businesses operating in Abu Dhabi and the innovative initiatives it takes to support the business community in the emirate.

Khomich expressed his appreciation for the welcome he received at the Chamber, pointing to the need to solidify cooperation relations between the business communities in Abu Dhabi and Udmurtia.

He also called on businesses to explore the available investment opportunities in diverse sectors and to bring the rates of trade exchange to new levels, expressing high hopes in increasing exchanged visits between Emirati entrepreneurs with their counterparts in Udmurtia.

Both Deputy Directors General of Abu Dhabi Chamber Abdullah Ghurair Al Qubaisi and Helal Mohamed Al Hameli, attended the meeting as well.