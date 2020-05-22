Abu Dhabi community, Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’ provides supports to more than 350,000 people during Ramadan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2020) In keeping with the spirit of giving, generosity and reflecting the true values of social cohesion and unity in the Abu Dhabi community, Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’ programme has benefited more than 350,000 people in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The Authority of Social Contribution, Ma’an, has received millions of Dirhams in funds, thousands of in-kind contributions from individuals and organisations with a total number of more than 20,000 contributors pledging support, as well as the registration of 5,552 volunteers offering their time in a gesture of community solidarity to help those in need during the current health and economic challenges.

Through this wide range of contributions, the ‘Together We Are Good’ programme has provided health, food, education and basic needs support to affected residents across the Emirate in collaboration with some of Abu Dhabi’s leading private and public entities.

As well as financial support to more than 8,000 eligible students to help pay fees for their children who attend private schools to ensure continuity of education, 24 government entities in Abu Dhabi have also stepped forward and joined businesses and individuals in contributing more than 4,000 laptops, desktops and tablets to help those affected parents assist their children with distance learning – a priority in the current situation.

‘Together We Are Good’ programme, in coordination with the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, has collaborated with the National Health Insurance Company, Daman, to launch the medical support programme, providing medical support to residents of Abu Dhabi with chronic illness who are impacted by the current health and economic situation and require access to medical treatment.

The programme’s will be funding medication costs for patients who suffer from heart disease or high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma or other lung diseases, as well as pharmacy and other medical consultancy services.

During the Holy Month of Ramadan so far, Ma’an’s ‘Together We Share’ initiative has seen more than 11 million nutritious meals delivered to around 300,000 workers across 35 complexes across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafrah. In addition, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, more 4,700 food baskets of high quality, nutritious and healthy essential food and kitchen cupboard items including rice, pasta, dates, beans, tea, jam and noodles, were distributed benefiting more than 22,000 people.

The ‘Together We Are Good’ programme also introduced its first initiative to support Basic Needs, with front-line medical workers at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City receiving mental health support from three organisations to help them during these unprecedented times.

As part of the ‘Mental Wellbeing Support for Medical Staff’, more than 400 employees are undergoing yoga sessions and meditation from Hot House Yoga, Abu Dhabi, to help reduce their stress levels.

They are also benefitting from weekly group sessions, moderated by Darkness into Light Abu Dhabi, in tackling the various challenges, fears and navigating through the situations faced on daily basis.

In addition, McKinsey & Company provided 32 members of staff with dedicated training led by Aberkyn experts on building team resilience, deep connections with self and others as well as renewal, focus and energy.

A number of Abu Dhabi hotels and private villa owners have also contributed a total of 1,724 rooms to medical workers, providing comfort to off-duty frontline hospital staff.

Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili,Chairman of the Department of Community Development, said: "During the most important month of the year, we are proud that The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an has made such an incredible impact across such a wide range of residents in our diverse community in Abu Dhabi and brought to life our traditions of giving. ‘Together We Are Good’ has supported hundreds of thousands of people and made a real difference during the current economic and health situation. Ma’an has empowered people in the Emirate to live a more dignified life and I am extremely grateful to everyone that contributed and volunteered to make this programme an overwhelming success.

Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of Ma’an said: "At this special time of year, I have been constantly impressed and amazed to witness how businesses and individuals have pulled together to help those who are affected by the current health and economic challenges.

"The Holy Month of Ramadan has always been a period to reflect our traditional Emirati values and give back in any way we can and the past four weeks has really reflected that. Through the generosity of Abu Dhabi’s community, we have made a positive difference to people’s lives and I would like to take this opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to everyone that has contributed."

Other highlights include the wide range of contributions made as part of a collaboration with ZonesCorp, the largest operator of purpose-built economic zones in the UAE, which was the first initiative from ‘Together We Are Good’ that directly assists workers in Abu Dhabi Other in-kind contributions used to support workers has been provided by leading public and private organisations, including Etihad Airways, which, through Ma’an, has distributed 6,410 blankets to workers in need.

Other key contributions include thousands of boxes of paper hygiene products for 15,000 workers living in Workers Residential City in Mussafah and 9,000 workers at a complex in Hameem thanks to Fine Hygienic Holding. Four kitted-out caravans have also been provided as office space to enable staff to adhere to social distancing measures more easily by Iron Station Smithery & Turnery in Al Ain.

In addition, with the partnership with Abu Dhabi Health Services, SEHA, Ma’an has delivered personal gift bags including hygiene kits and towels to workers who are in isolation in Emirates Humanitarian City.

The ‘Together We Are Good’ programme is the first project of Ma’an’s Social Fund that allows community contributions to help tackle social challenges. The Social Fund is the official government channel to receive contributions from the community to tackle pressing social challenges.

Participants wishing to contribute financially to ‘Together We Are Good’ can send SMS messages to 6670 (AED 1000), 6678 (500 AED), 6683 (100 AED) and 6658 (50 AED). They can also call 8005-MAAN for volunteering and in-kind and financial contributions above AED 1,000 or send messages on WhatsApp on 0543055366. In-kind contributions include equipment, buildings, services, and time as well as expert volunteering efforts.