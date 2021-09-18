UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis And Disasters Committee Cancels COVID-19 Testing Entry Requirements, Updates Procedures To Enter The Emirate From Within The UAE

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 12:30 PM

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee cancels COVID-19 testing entry requirements, updates procedures to enter the emirate from within the UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for the COVID-19 Pandemic has approved the cancellation of COVID-19 testing entry requirements, effective Sunday, 19th September 2021, as part of the updated procedures to enter Abu Dhabi from within the UAE, announced today.

The decision follows the announcement of a decreased COVID-19 infection rate in the emirate of 0.2 percent of total tests and the activation of the green pass system to enter some public places.

The committee will continue to monitor events and urges all citizens, residents and visitors to continue adhering to precautionary measures to protect public health and safety, maintain successes, and advance the nation’s sustainable recovery.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi September Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Ajman’s Department of Finance opens 44 free bids ..

Ajman’s Department of Finance opens 44 free bids and announces 55% increase in ..

4 minutes ago
 Nation proud of its martyrs' sacrifices: Fawad

Nation proud of its martyrs' sacrifices: Fawad

3 minutes ago
 A total of 384 Corona patients under treatment in ..

A total of 384 Corona patients under treatment in three major hospitals of Pesha ..

3 minutes ago
 Third Dubai Customs Consultative Council 2021

Third Dubai Customs Consultative Council 2021

7 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 63 more lives in Pakistan in last ..

COVID-19 claims 63 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

27 minutes ago
 Two Explosions Strike Kabul Leaving People Injured ..

Two Explosions Strike Kabul Leaving People Injured - Source

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.