Abu Dhabi International Book Fair to commence 23rd May

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has announced that the 30th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) will be held from 23rd to 29th May, 2021.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the event will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre with stringent safety precautions and measures to ensure the welfare of all visitors and participants.

This year’s ADIBF will include programmes and seminars hosted by a varied group of authors and publishers to raise awareness of the latest trends in the global publishing industry.

As part of Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s strategy to empower authors and writers, the event will also offer support to publishers and translators in translating works, helping them promote culture and creativity while encouraging reading and mass communication.

"The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair plays a crucial role in uniting literary and publishing professionals from the region and around the world to showcase the latest trends, innovations and literary releases," said Saood Al Hosani, Under-Secretary of DCT Abu Dhabi.

"While last year’s virtual edition featured an extensive programme of online events, we are pleased to be able to offer stakeholders and visitors a physical event once again.

Our commitment to organising the 30th edition of the fair at ADNEC reinforces the readiness of Abu Dhabi to host major events while working to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all participants and visitors," he noted.

Dr. Ali bin Tamim, President of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, said, "Abu Dhabi International Book Fair continually works to enhance the Arabic cultural and knowledge sectors, while also providing the public a platform from which to view the latest literary releases from around the world. We look forward to welcoming visitors to ADNEC and learning about the interesting functions and events Germany will present as Guest of Honour of the 30th and 31st editions of the fair, along with the many other international and Arab publishers."

Mouza Al Shamsi, Acting Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre and Director of Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, said that there will be a package of incentives for participants in this year’s exhibition in support of the publishing sector. This includes the allocation of 300 grants as part of the programme ‘Spotlight on Rights’ in its three categories – translated paper books, e-books and audiobooks.

The Fair will open from 9 am to 10 pm from Sunday to Saturday, and from 4 pm to 10 pm on Friday.