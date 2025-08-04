(@Abdulla99267510)

Islamic Waqf of Jerusalem, Palestinian Authority and Jerusalem Governorate denounce act as a blatant desecration of holy site and a serious infringement on religious rights of Palestinian worshippers

JERUSALEM: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-August 4t5h, 202t5) Israel’s far-right Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir sparked international outrage on Sunday after he led a provocative march into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem, accompanied by hundreds of Israeli settlers.

The group entered the sacred Islamic site under heavy police protection and performed religious rituals, an act widely condemned as a violation of Palestinian rights and international law.

According to international media reports, at least 1,251 illegal settlers took part in the incursion. Eyewitnesses reported that the settlers sang Talmudic hymns, danced and held religious ceremonies within the mosque compound, in a clear display of provocation.

The Islamic Waqf of Jerusalem, the Palestinian Authority, and the Jerusalem Governorate denounced the act as a blatant desecration of the holy site and a serious infringement on the religious rights of Palestinian worshippers. During the incident, Israeli forces reportedly attacked worshippers, journalists, and Al-Aqsa’s security personnel.

Speaking from inside the mosque compound, Ben-Gvir issued an inflammatory statement, declaring, “This place belongs to the Jews.

We will always remain here.” The statement fueled further backlash and has been condemned internationally.

Saudi Arabia condemned the move as a dangerous escalation and called on the global community to take immediate action to halt Israel’s aggressive and destabilizing actions, which it said pose a serious threat to regional peace and security.

Jordan also strongly denounced the incident, emphasizing that Israel holds no sovereignty over Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Jordanian government labeled the intrusion a violation of international laws and long-standing historical agreements concerning the administration of holy sites in Jerusalem.

Palestinian factions including both the Palestinian Authority and Hamas issued strong statements condemning the act and urged the international community to intervene urgently to protect Al-Aqsa and uphold the rights of Palestinian worshippers.