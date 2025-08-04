Open Menu

Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir Leads Provocative Incursion Into Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 04, 2025 | 01:14 PM

Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

Islamic Waqf of Jerusalem, Palestinian Authority and Jerusalem Governorate denounce act as a blatant desecration of holy site and a serious infringement on religious rights of Palestinian worshippers

JERUSALEM: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-August 4t5h, 202t5) Israel’s far-right Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir sparked international outrage on Sunday after he led a provocative march into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem, accompanied by hundreds of Israeli settlers.

The group entered the sacred Islamic site under heavy police protection and performed religious rituals, an act widely condemned as a violation of Palestinian rights and international law.

According to international media reports, at least 1,251 illegal settlers took part in the incursion. Eyewitnesses reported that the settlers sang Talmudic hymns, danced and held religious ceremonies within the mosque compound, in a clear display of provocation.

The Islamic Waqf of Jerusalem, the Palestinian Authority, and the Jerusalem Governorate denounced the act as a blatant desecration of the holy site and a serious infringement on the religious rights of Palestinian worshippers. During the incident, Israeli forces reportedly attacked worshippers, journalists, and Al-Aqsa’s security personnel.

Speaking from inside the mosque compound, Ben-Gvir issued an inflammatory statement, declaring, “This place belongs to the Jews.

We will always remain here.” The statement fueled further backlash and has been condemned internationally.

Saudi Arabia condemned the move as a dangerous escalation and called on the global community to take immediate action to halt Israel’s aggressive and destabilizing actions, which it said pose a serious threat to regional peace and security.

Jordan also strongly denounced the incident, emphasizing that Israel holds no sovereignty over Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Jordanian government labeled the intrusion a violation of international laws and long-standing historical agreements concerning the administration of holy sites in Jerusalem.

Palestinian factions including both the Palestinian Authority and Hamas issued strong statements condemning the act and urged the international community to intervene urgently to protect Al-Aqsa and uphold the rights of Palestinian worshippers.

Related Topics

Police Israel Jerusalem SITE March Sunday Mosque Jew Media From Government

Recent Stories

Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incurs ..

Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque compou ..

40 seconds ago
 Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationshi ..

Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationships with Virat Kohli, Abdul Raz ..

12 minutes ago
 Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vacc ..

Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vaccine to protect livestock

15 minutes ago
 Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025

Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025

15 minutes ago
 China's major internet firms log $133.3 billion in ..

China's major internet firms log $133.3 billion in revenues in H1

2 hours ago
 Pakistan win T20I series against West Indies with ..

Pakistan win T20I series against West Indies with 14-run victory in final match

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' stormi ..

Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

11 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Moha ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Mohammed bin Rashid following Etih ..

12 hours ago
 UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dh ..

UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championsh ..

14 hours ago
 ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishi ..

ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishing National Anti-Narcotics Aut ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World