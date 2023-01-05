UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Increases Its Ownership In ADIB Egypt To More Than 52%

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2023 | 02:15 PM

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank increases its ownership in ADIB Egypt to more than 52%

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2023) Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has announced the increase of its ownership in ADIB Egypt to more than 52%.

In a disclosure to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Thursday, ADIB stated that it had acquired 9.6 million shares from National Investment Bank (NIB), representing 2.4% of ADIB Egypt’s share capital.

The deal has raised ADIB UAE’s ownership in the Egyptian unit to 52.607%.

Related Topics

Egypt UAE Abu Dhabi Bank Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange From Share Million

Recent Stories

ADNOC allocates $15 billion to low-carbon solution ..

ADNOC allocates $15 billion to low-carbon solutions, new energies and decarbonis ..

2 seconds ago
 Shah Rukh Khan extends wishes for Deepika on her s ..

Shah Rukh Khan extends wishes for Deepika on her special day

7 minutes ago
 AGDA hosts Lana Nusseibeh on UAE’s first year on ..

AGDA hosts Lana Nusseibeh on UAE’s first year on UN Security Council

30 minutes ago
 Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day ..

Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day today

34 minutes ago
 Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interi ..

Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interim bail till Jan 31

60 minutes ago
 Junaid Safdar to shift Pakistan permanently to ass ..

Junaid Safdar to shift Pakistan permanently to assist Maryam Nawaz in politics

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.