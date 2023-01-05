Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank increases its ownership in ADIB Egypt to more than 52%

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2023) Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has announced the increase of its ownership in ADIB Egypt to more than 52%.

In a disclosure to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Thursday, ADIB stated that it had acquired 9.6 million shares from National Investment Bank (NIB), representing 2.4% of ADIB Egypt’s share capital.

The deal has raised ADIB UAE’s ownership in the Egyptian unit to 52.607%.