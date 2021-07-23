UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Police Receive 38,000 Emergency Calls During Eid Break

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 03:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2021) The Command and Control Centre of the Abu Dhabi Police received 38,000 calls on its emergency hotline 999 during the Eid Al Adha holiday from callers in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dhafra.

Brigadier Nasser Al Maskari, Head of Central Operations, said the Command and Control Centre was well prepared to receive calls round-the-clock, noting that most calls were for minor traffic accidents, traffic jams or some emergency cases.

"We provided the best services to the community. We coordinated with other local authorities to reach out to all emergencies as soon as possible," added.

He called on the public to cooperate with the initiatives launched by the Security Media Department, which aims to create more awareness about police services and other activities.

"Members of the community should not hesitate to contact emergency number 999 in case they face any emergency at any time," he added.

