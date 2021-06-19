UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Police Warns Against Fraud, Scam Calls Requesting Bank Data

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2021) Abu Dhabi Police has warned against fraudulent calls claiming to be from the UAE Central Bank and a text message in the name of Abu Dhabi Police as proof of the correctness of the information that requests banking details of clients.

Abu Dhabi Police also warned of links to fraudulent electronic sites, including small text messages that simulate government institutions and troll the public and tempt them with advantages of cooperating with government agencies through their websites.

They also warned against the renewed methods of scammers and fraudsters to lure victims after obtaining information related to their bank accounts and reusing that data again, to withdraw funds from their bank accounts.

The Abu Dhabi Police also advised the public not to share their confidential information with anyone, including bank account or bank card information, online banking passwords, ATM PINs, CVV (Card Verification Value) number or passwords, affirming that bank employees and banks would never ask for such information.

Abu Dhabi Police called on the public, in the event of fraud, to go to the nearest police station and quickly report any calls received by unknown persons asking them to update their banking data, and to contact the Aman security service number 8002626 or by sending a text message to 2828 to enhance its security efforts in the face of these fraudulent methods and to protect society.

