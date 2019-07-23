Abu Dhabi Ports announces winners of NEESHAN Awards 2019

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2019) Abu Dhabi Ports today announced the winners of the NEESHAN Awards 2019, an annual Health, Safety and Environment, HSE, awards scheme that recognises contributions to raising awareness and promoting knowledge-sharing of HSE best practices across Abu Dhabi Ports, its subsidiaries, and customers.

The winners of the Customer Awards were the National Marine Dredging Company, Best HSE Performance – Construction; the Al Nasr Contracting Company, Best HSE Performance – Contractors AG Facilities Solutions, Best HSE Performance – Tenants; the Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Company, Best Waste Management Performance; and Syed Nasir Hussain, Best HSE Representative – Individual.

The winners of the Business Subsidiaries Awards included Programme Management, Best HSR Performance and Contractor Management; Khalifa Port, Best HSE Observations close-out and Management of Change; Safeen, Best Risk Management; Abu Dhabi Terminal, Best Waste Management Performance; Zayed Port, IBTIKAR Best HSE Initiative; and Ports – AMD, Best Business Continuity Performance The winners of the Individual HSE Awards comprised Innocent Mozombwe, Best HSE Performer; Nenand Bajevic, Best HSE Observation Reporter; Ahmet Yilmaz, Best HSE Representative; and Zahid Syed, Best Business Continuity Representative.

Captain Maktoum Al Houqani, Chief Corporate Authority Officer of Abu Dhabi Ports, said, "Maintaining a sustainable HSE culture across our subsidiaries and in the community is a priority for us at Abu Dhabi Ports, and NEESHAN plays a key role in upholding this culture of excellence by involving all stakeholders.

I am confident that NEESHAN, now in its second year, will continue to drive the HSE discourse in Abu Dhabi in the right direction."

A specialised committee evaluated the HSE contributions against a set of indicators and standards to measure and monitor performance development across key business areas.

Abu Dhabi Ports also honoured its strategic partners for their continuous support and contribution to Abu Dhabi’s flourishing HSE culture. Those recognised included the General Secretariat of the Executive Council, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, the Department of Transport, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, the Critical National Infrastructure Authority, and the National Search and Rescue Centre.

The contributions from the Abu Dhabi Police, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence, Tadweer, the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities, the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, SEHA – Abu Dhabi Health Services, the Department of education and Knowledge, and the Emirates Global Aluminium and the National Marine Dredging Company, were also celebrated.