Abu Dhabi ranks 11th in Global Technology Index

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2021) Building on its efforts to accelerate digital transformation in the emirate, the Department of Government Support – Abu Dhabi (DGS), represented by the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA), has announced that Abu Dhabi has been ranked 11th in the Global Technology Index, based on the World Digital Competitiveness Yearbook 2020 released by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), represented by the Competitiveness Office of Abu Dhabi (COAD), and the DGS represented by ADDA.

Abu Dhabi has reached advanced places in various indices related to digital transformation, ranking fifth in Cyber Security, Public-Private Partnerships, and Technology Regulatory Framework indices.

Moreover, the Emirate of Abu Dhabi came 6th globally in the Digital/Technological Skills index; 8th in the Technological Framework index, 9th in the use of Big Data and Analytics index, and 12th in the IT Integration index.

On the occasion, Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of the DGS, said that he is very pleased and proud of the significant progress achieved by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in the Global Technology Index, stressing that these results were achieved under the supervision of the Higher Committee of Digital Government as part of its efforts to implement a governance framework across the Abu Dhabi Government, make fundamental changes in the concept of government services, and move towards a digital future.

Al Ketbi explained that these results constitute an incentive to move forward in the digital transformation process and explore new opportunities in the technology sector, to achieve higher ranks globally by strengthening cooperation and integration with other government entities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and enhancing public-private partnerships.

Fahed Salem Alkayyoomi, Undersecretary of the DGS, expressed his pride in the positive results achieved by the Abu Dhabi Emirate in the Global Technology Index, confirming that this accomplishment will give a strong impetus to continue the government efforts to achieve the common goal of providing effective, sustainable, and safe digital services across the emirate.

Alkayyoomi added that Abu Dhabi is moving towards the future with an ambitious vision that reinforces a culture of excellence in society, with the aim of being at the forefront of the world's cities in terms of competitiveness at various levels and in a variety of fields related to digital transformation.

Mohamed Abdelhameed Al Askar, Director General of the ADDA, said: "We are pleased with the results achieved by the Abu Dhabi Emirate in the Global Technology Index, as they positively reflect the digital transformation efforts and confirm the emirate’s leading position in global competitiveness indices."

"ADDA is persisting in its efforts to achieve more progress in the Global Technology Index, in line with its mission to enable, support and deliver a digital government that is proactive, personalized, collaborative and secure," Al Askar added.

The World Digital Competitiveness Yearbook measures competitiveness in several areas, highlighting the emirate’s competitiveness rates across various global indices.